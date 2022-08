இனிமே குழாயை திறந்தா இயற்கை எரிவாயு வருமாம்! சென்னையில் சூப்பர் திட்டம்! எப்படி பலன் அளிக்கும்?

English Summary

(குழாய் மூலம் இயற்கை எரிவாயு விநியோக திட்டத்திற்கு அமோக வரவேற்பு): Gas companies have said that the natural gas supply lines in Tamil Nadu have been well received by the consumers. Following this, these works are being intensified in the capital Chennai. It is expected that within the next four months, natural gas distribution lines will be created in the area under the Chennai Corporation.