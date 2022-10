விடிய விடிய கொட்டிய கனமழை..காவிரியில் பெருகிய வெள்ளம்..4 நாட்களுக்கு கனமழை நீடிக்குமாம்!

English Summary

In many towns in Tamil Nadu, the rain has stopped in the middle of the night. The surrounding areas including Choolakarai of Virudhunagar district were lashed by rain. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain at one or two places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts today.