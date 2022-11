கால் வலிக்குதுனு சொன்னா.. ஆனா இப்போ! துள்ளி விளையாடிய மகளை இப்படி பண்ணிட்டாங்களே.. கலங்கும் அப்பா!

English Summary

It has been alleged that a football player's leg was amputated due to wrong treatment given at Periyar Nagar Government Hospital in Chennai. People's Welfare Minister M. Subramanian has said that a departmental inquiry has been ordered regarding this allegation and appropriate action will be taken against the culprits. After this, a departmental inquiry was also conducted with the doctors who treated at Periyar Hospital. However, the parents are worried that their daughter's leg will never return to its original shape.