சதாப்தியை விட 30 நிமிஷம் கம்மி.. இதுதான் வேகமா? வந்தே பாரத் ரயிலை கலாய்க்கும் நெட்டிசன்கள்

English Summary

It was announced that the indigenously manufactured high-speed 'Vande Bharat' train will run from Chennai to Mysore. According to this, this train was started as a trial run from Chennai MGR railway station at 5.50 am today. It reached Mysore at 12.30 pm. But netizens are criticizing this train. That means “the development is to reduce the journey from 3 hours to 40 minutes. 30 minutes is not faster than Shatabdi.