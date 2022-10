எல்லா தப்பும் நீங்க தான் பண்ணீங்க! நைசாக கழண்டு கொண்ட ஓபிஎஸ்! வசமாய் சிக்கிய சசிகலா! அடுத்து என்ன?

English Summary

OPS, which had planned to join hands with Sasikala against Edappadi Palaniswami in AIADMK, is currently trapping Sasikala through the Commission of Inquiry, which was the main demand of the Dharmayutdam that she started a few years ago. As the subsequent investigation is expected to heat up, the question has arisen as to whether Karam Korppara will be OPS with Sasikala.