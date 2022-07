எடப்பாடி பழனி’சாமி’ கையில் சாவி! யார்க்கர் போட்டாலும் ‘நோ’ பால்! ரிவ்யூ கேட்கும் ஓபிஎஸ்! பரபர அதிமுக

English Summary

Against Edappadi Palaniswami in AIADMK, the two astras who relied on OPS have not supported him. One is that the bank did not accept the letter stating that his signature would go to the post of treasurer. The decision to hand over the keys to the AIADMK office to Edappadi Palaniswami has also come as a blow to him. It is said that the OPS side will appeal to the Supreme Court as the next step.