தூத்துக்குடி துப்பாக்கிச்சூடு.. இது கொடூரமான அரச பயங்கரவாதம்! மாஸ்டர்மைன்ட் யார்? திருமாவளவன் கேள்வி

English Summary

A commission headed by Justice Aruna Jagatheesan was constituted to inquire into the firing incident on those protesting against the Tuticorin Sterlite plant. The investigation report of this commission was tabled in the Legislative Assembly yesterday (October 18). Action was recommended against 17 people including police officers. The chief secretary said that appropriate action will be taken against them. In this case, the AIADMK government is not responsible in this incident, the leader of the VC Thirumavalavan MP has raised a question.