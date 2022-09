மோடியை பெரியாராக காட்ட நினைக்கிறார்கள்.. இது நகைச்சுவையாக இருக்கு.. திருமாவளவன் விளாசல்

English Summary

Periyar's birthday is being celebrated as Social Justice Day across Tamil Nadu. Various political parties are garlanding the statue of Periyar. VCK leader Thirumavalavan, while garlanding Periyar's statue and talking to the media, criticized the BJP's ideology. “Their Jamba will not work in Tamil soil. They will be chased away from here," Thirumavalavan said in an interview.