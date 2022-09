இப்போலாம் யார் ஜாதி பார்க்குறானு கேட்பாங்க.. இந்த போட்டோவை பாருங்க புரியும்! திருமாவளவன் சுளீர்

English Summary

An illustration on Varnasiram was included in one of the textbooks and recently spread rapidly on social media. Sanathanam and varnasiram are discussed in detail only when incidents of caste violence, caste-based lynching, sexual violence against Scheduled Caste and backward women come to light. At other times, it can be seen that some netizens are questioning who is observing all the varnasiram. But analysts continue to say that the above incidents confirm its existence.