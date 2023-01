+2,+11,10ஆம் வகுப்பு பொதுத்தேர்வு ரிசல்ட்.. தமிழக பள்ளி மாணவர்களுக்கு அன்பில் மகேஷ் குட் நியூஸ்

English Summary

Minister Anbil Mahesh has issued an important announcement to the school students who are going to write the public examination. Minister Anbil Mahesh has also announced that the Plus 2 examination will start on March 13 and the result will be released on May 5. Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi said that the exam results will be released on May 17th for Class 10 students and on May 19th for +1 students.