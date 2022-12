அடடே.. அடிமட்டத்திலிருந்து எழுச்சி! இமாச்சல் முதலமைச்சராக பதவியேற்ற சுக்விந்தர் - வாழ்த்திய ஸ்டாலின்

English Summary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has congratulated Sukhwinder Singh who took office as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. He tweeted that, "Congratulations to Thiru. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Your rise from the grassroots to Chief Ministership is truly inspiring. I wish you a successful tenure in serving the people of Himachal."