TN Plus 2 exam : பிளஸ் 2 தேர்வு எழுதாத மாணவர்களுக்கு ஜூலை 25ல் துணைத்தேர்வு

English Summary

Plus Two exam for absentees on July 25: (தமிழ்நாடு எஸ்எஸ்எல்சி, பிளஸ் 2 ரிசல்ட் வெளியீடு)The State government announced that the final Plus Two exam, which some students were unable to take up on May 05, will be held again for the absentees on July 25.