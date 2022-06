பத்தாம் வகுப்பு பொதுத்தேர்வில் குமரி டாப் 97.22% தேர்ச்சி.. வேலூர் கடைசி இடம்

English Summary

SSLC Exam Results 2022: (தமிழ்நாடு எஸ்எஸ்எல்சி, பிளஸ் 2 ரிசல்ட் வெளியீடு) KanniyaKumari district has topped the list with 97.22% pass percentage in 10th class. Vellore district came last with only 79.87% pass rate. The results of the Class X general examination have been published on the School Education Department website. This year 90.7 percent of the students have passed.