அசானி புயலின் நகர்வு எப்படி... எங்கெங்கு கனமழை? - மீனவர்கள் உடனே கரை திரும்ப உத்தரவு

English Summary

Today Weather Report: (இன்றைய வானிலை அறிக்கை) The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in Kanchipuram, Thiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Thiruvarur, Vellore, Ranipettai, Tirupati, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts in Tamil Nadu today.