சதமடித்த தக்காளி விலை...இல்லத்தரசிகள் கவலை - பண்ணை பசுமை கடைகளில் குறைந்த விலையில் விற்க ஏற்பாடு

English Summary

Tomato prices hike: (தக்காளி விலை உயர்வு) Tomato prices in Chennai have gone up sharply due to declining supply of tomatoes to the markets. Minister I. Periyasamy has said that steps have been taken to sell tomatoes at lower prices through Pannai Pasumai kadai outlets as the price of a kilo of tomatoes has reached Rs. 100 in many parts of Tamil Nadu.