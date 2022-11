10% இட ஒதுக்கீட்டை தமிழக அரசு ஏற்க கூடாது.. ஏன் தெரியுமா.. பட்டியலிட்ட விடுதலை சிறுத்தைகள்

English Summary

The DMK convened an all-party meeting today to discuss the Supreme Court's verdict on the 10% reservation for economically backward upper castes. In this meeting, it was emphasized on behalf of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi that "Tamil Nadu Government should not accept and implement 10% reservation". Also, the VCK leader Thirumavalavan has requested that "Chief Minister M.K.Stalin should come forward to protect social justice at the national level by uniting the Chief Ministers of other non-BJP states."