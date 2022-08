நீலகிரி,கோவையில் மிக கனமழை..6 மாவட்ட மக்களே உஷார்.. எச்சரிக்கும் வானிலை மையம்

English Summary

Today Weather report Tamil Nadu: (இன்றைய வானிலை அறிக்கை மழை நிலவரம்) The Chennai Meteorological Department has announced that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu. The Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy rain at one or two places in Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts.