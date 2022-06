உடலைக் காத்து, உள்ளத்தை வலிமை பெறச் செய்யுங்கள்.. உணவு பாதுகாப்பு நாளில் ஓ.பன்னீர்செல்வம் வாழ்த்து

English Summary

World Food Safety Day O.Panneerselvam statement: (உலக உணவு பாதுகாப்பு நாளில் ஓ.பன்னீர் செல்வம் அறிக்கை) Without food security, deadly diseases and infections can easily strike us. AIADMK coordinator O. Panneer Selvam said that just as the vaccine is important to protect us from infection, it is also important that we take healthy foods.