ஈரோடு கிழக்கு இடைத்தேர்தல்.. டிடிவி தினகரன் போட்டியா? விழிக்கும் காங்கிரஸ், அதிமுக.. என்ன நடக்கும்?

English Summary

By-election to Erode East Assembly Constituency will be held on February 27. In this situation, while the Congress party is contesting in the DMK alliance, it has decided to field the candidate of O panneer Selvam while fielding the candidate of Edappadi Palaniswami in the AIADMK. In this case, TTV Dhinakaran himself has announced that he is likely to contest there, which has further heated up the political field of Erode East Assembly Constituency. Maybe if TTV Dhinakaran contests, will he win?, how will his competition fare for DMK, Congress, AIADMK? Information about the field conditions there has also been published.