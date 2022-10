5.5 கோடி பேருக்கு 11 ஆட்சி மொழி.. ஆனால் இந்தியாவில் மட்டும் இரண்டா? அமைச்சர் மனோ தங்கராஜ் கேள்வி

English Summary

Various controversies have been going on for the past few days regarding the Hindi language. Not only in Tamil Nadu but also in West Bengal, continuous protests against Hindi language are going on. Yesterday, DMK led a massive protest against the imposition of Hindi. This protest was held all over Tamil Nadu. In this case, what is the problem in making all 22 languages ​​official languages ​​in India? Minister Mano Thangaraj has questioned.