’தாமரை’யின் பச்சைக் கொடி! கெட்டியாகப் பிடித்துக் கொண்ட ஓபிஎஸ்! மாஜிக்களை கொம்பு சீவி விடும் இபிஎஸ்!

English Summary

What is the reason why seniors from AIADMK Edappadi Palaniswami side criticized BJP indirectly With Edappadi Palaniswami walking away from the BJP leadership over the AIADMK single leadership issue, the OPS side is excited. Due to this, the seniors of the AIADMK Edappadi side are indirectly criticizing the BJP and political observers say that there may be a change in the alliance.