அரசுப் பேருந்து ஓட்டுநர், நடத்துநர்களுக்கு ஊதிய உயர்வு.. யாருக்கு எவ்வளவு தெரியுமா?

English Summary

Tamil Nadu government has approved a pay hike of up to 5 percent for government transport employees. This will increase the minimum fare for drivers from Rs 2,012 to a maximum of Rs 7,981. Minimum wage for conductors will be fixed from Rs.1,965 to Rs.6,640. Similarly, it has been determined that technical workers will get up to Rs.9,329 and technical supervisors will get up to Rs.8,476. Also, office workers will get a pay hike of up to Rs.6,640.