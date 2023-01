ஈரோடு கிழக்கில் காங்கிரசுக்கு மநீம ஆதரவு? எகிறும் எதிர்பார்ப்பில் கமல் ட்விஸ்ட்! என்ன நடக்கும்?

English Summary

The by-election for the Erode East assembly constituency is scheduled to be held on February 27. In this case, the constituency has again been allocated to the Congress party in the DMK alliance. As Kamal Haasan participated in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, there are reports that he is likely to support the Congress party in the by-elections for the Erode East assembly seat, and the expectation on the outcome of Kamal Haasan's People's Justice Center has risen.