பேரறிவாளனுக்கு எப்போ கல்யாணம்... அம்மா முடிவு செய்வார் என்கிறார் அப்பா குயில்தாசன்

English Summary

Perarivalan father Kuyildasan press meet: (பேரறிவாளன் தந்தை குயில்தாசன் பேட்டி)The family is shedding tears of joy as the Supreme Court has released Perarivalan. Kuyildasan the father of Perarivalan, thanked everyone who fought for his son's release. Kuyildasan said his mother would decide when to marry Perarivalan.