ஐபோன் உற்பத்தி! - தமிழ்நாட்டை பெகாட்ரான் நிறுவனம் தேர்வு செய்தது ஏன்?

Pegatron Technology India iPhone factory in Chennai: Taiwan's Pegatron, the leading iPhone maker, has opened its factory in Tamil Nadu. The highlight is that 14,000 people will be employed through this factory, which has been started with an investment of Rs.1,100 crore. It was during the regime of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi that international companies like Hyundai, Ford and Mitsubishi set foot in Tamil Nadu. Also Pegatron came during Stalin's regime.