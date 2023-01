கன்னித்தீவு கதைக்கு எண்ட் கார்டு எப்போ? எடுத்த எடுப்பிலேயே ஓபிஎஸ் ஈபிஎஸ் ஃபைட்.. 2023 விடிவு தருமா?

English Summary

The year 2022 is the big acid test for AIADMK, which has been in power for 7 times in the last 11 assembly elections. OPS-EPS clash worried AIADMK workers more than the election defeats. Half of the year 2022 was full of conflicts. It is the expectation of the volunteers that this conflict will be resolved at least in 2023 and the party will rise again.