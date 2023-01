சான்ஸே இல்ல.. ‘எண்ட் கார்டு’ போடுமா இடைத்தேர்தல்? தினகரன் ‘டார்கெட்’.. எடப்பாடி கணக்கு நொறுங்குதே!

English Summary

Senior journalist Priyan says that"Even if Edappadi gets more votes than OPS, the AIADMK leadership problem will not end. TTV Dinakaran won the 2017 RK Nagar by-election. But Edappadi and Panneerselvam jointly pushed Dinakaran to the stage of starting a separate party. Therefore, this by-election result will not bring a solution to the AIADMK issue".