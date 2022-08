கோவை மாவட்டத்திற்கு அள்ளித் தந்த முதலமைச்சர்; என்னென்ன திட்டங்கள் தெரியுமா?

English Summary

(கோவையில் முதலமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் தொடங்கி வைத்த நலத்திட்டங்களின் விவரம்): Chief Minister M. K. Stalin today laid the foundation stone for 768 new projects worth Rs.663 crore in Coimbatore. People are happy that many long awaited projects have been started with this. What are the schemes launched by the Chief Minister? This news package describes who will benefit from it.