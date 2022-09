பீதியூட்டும் பிராங் யூடியூப் சேனல்கள்.. சாட்டையை எடுத்த கோவை போலீஸ்.. இனி கேஸ்தான்!

English Summary

Recently some YouTube channels have been scaring people in public by claiming to be a prank. The police have been receiving complaints in this regard. In this case, the police imposed some restrictions on making prank videos in Chennai. Due to this, the problems of YouTubers like this have been reduced to some extent and the residents of Chennai heaved a sigh of relief. But due to the lack of such restrictions in Coimbatore, prank shows were regularly held to disturb the public.