சாமியார் வீட்டில் ஐம்பொன் சிலை பறிமுதல்! வீடியோவை பார்த்ததும் போலீசுக்கு ஷாக்.. குலுங்கிய கோவை!

The police have confiscated an idol of Panchaloha from the house of a preacher near Ukkadam in Coimbatore district. This idol was confiscated when the police of the Anti-Idol Smuggling Unit suddenly raided the house of preacher Bhaskara Swamy this afternoon. As there are no documents related to the idol of Murugan that was seized and it is 4 feet tall, the police are conducting intensive investigation with Bhaskara Swamy.