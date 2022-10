கோயம்புத்தூர் கார் வெடிப்பு..'சுயாட்சி பேசும் ஸ்டாலின் என்ஐஏவிற்கு மாற்றலாமா?' சீமான் ஆவேசம்

English Summary

In Coimbatore on the 23rd in the early hours of the morning, the person driving the car died on the spot when the cylinder exploded. Investigating the case, the police said that the deceased was already being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Following this, the BJP is accusing the incident as a planned conspiracy. Meanwhile, the investigation of the case has now been handed over from the Tamil Nadu Police to the NIA. Naam Tamilar Party chief coordinator Seeman has condemned this.