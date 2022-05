மஹிந்த ராஜபக்சேவின் ஊழல் சாம்ராஜ்யம்...பத்திரிகையாளர் லசந்தா விக்ரமதுங்காவின் மரண சாசனம்!

English Summary

last words of Lasantha Wickrematunge Editorial: (லசந்தா விக்ரமதுங்கே கடைசி தலையங்கம்) Lasantha Wickrematunge writes, No other profession calls on its practitioners to lay down their lives for their art save the armed forces and, in Sri Lanka, journalism. In the course of the past few years, the independent media have increasingly come under attack. Electronic and print-media institutions have been burnt, bombed, sealed and coerced. Countless journalists have been harassed, threatened and killed.