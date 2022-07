இலங்கையின் புதிய ஜனாதிபதியானார் ரணில் விக்கிரமசிங்க..மும்முனைப் போட்டியில் வென்றார்

English Summary

Sri Lankan presidential election 2022: (இலங்கையில் இன்று ஜனாதிபதி தேர்தல்) The election to elect the new president of Sri Lanka, which is caught in a severe economic crisis, will be held today. The nomination for this was held on Tuesday. There is a three-way contest in the presidential election. Expectations have arisen as to who will win with the support of MPs.