இலங்கை மக்களின் ரிங் டோனாக மாறிய நாங்க வாழணுமா? சாகணுமா? சொல்லுங்க!... புரட்சிப்பாடல்

English Summary

Tamil Cinema and Famous Sri Lankan Poet Pottuvil Asmin wrote "Naanga valanuma illa Saganuma Sollunga" The song is shared all over the world. The song has crossed 2 million viewers in 6 days of its release. The song has received over one lakh likes and about sixty thousand people have shared the song. Every single person in Sri Lanka plays the song "Vazhanuma Sakanuma" on the phone.