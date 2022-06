சிதம்பரம் நடராஜர் கோவில் அறநிலையத்துறை வசமாகுமா? தமிழ் உணர்வாளர்கள் கையெழுத்து இயக்கம்

English Summary

Chidambaram Natarajar temple issue: (சிதம்பரம் நடராஜர் கோவில் அறநிலையத்துறை வசமாகுமா) The Tamil Sensational Coalition has demanded that no fee be charged for visiting Natarajar on the Chirambala platform and that details of jewelery lands and property belonging to the Natarajar temple be posted on the official website. Chidambaram Natarajar temple should be brought under the HRCE department.