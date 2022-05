சிதம்பரம் நடராஜர் கோவிலில் கனகசபை மீதேறி பக்தர்கள் வழிபட அரசாணை...தமிழக அரசு அதிரடி

English Summary

Chidambaram Natarajar Temple on the Kanakasabai: (சிதம்பரம் நடராஜர் கோவில் கனகசபை தரிசனம்) The Government of Tamil Nadu has issued an order giving permission to the devotees to worship at the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple on the Kanakasabai. The Government of Tamil Nadu has taken this step after considering the opinion of the Commissioner of Hindu Religious Affairs. Permission has been granted to perform darshan following the rules as per the request of the devotees and the judgment of the Chennai High Court.