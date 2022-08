தீட்சிதர்கள் எதிர்ப்புக்கிடையே.. சிதம்பரம் நடராஜர் கோவில் நகைகளை ஆய்வு செய்யும் அறநிலைய அதிகாரிகள்

English Summary

Chidambaram Natarajar temple Deekshithar's Reply to HRCE Department : (சிதம்பரம் நடராஜர் கோவில் தீட்சிதர்கள் அறநிலையத்துறைக்கு பதில்)A team of officials from the hindu religious & charitable endowments departmenthas conducted an inspection at the Chidambaram Nataraja temple. While the Dikshitars are protesting, under the leadership of Jyoti, Joint Commissioner of hindu religious & charitable endowments department, the work of counting the jewels is going on today.