சொந்த ஊரில் மாணவி உடல் நல்லடக்கம்..எம்எல்ஏ, அரசியல் தலைவர்கள் அஞ்சலி.. உறவினர்கள் கண்ணீர்

English Summary

Kallakuruchi Stuedent death funeral today: (கள்ளக்குறிச்சி பள்ளி மாணவி மரணம் இறுதிச்சடங்கு) The body of a Kallakurichi student buried in her hometown today. The body of the student, who died in a Chinnasalem private school, was cremated in her native Periyanesalur village. Relatives and political party leaders paid tearful tributes to the body of the student.