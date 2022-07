கள்ளக்குறிச்சி மாணவி இறுதிச்சடங்கு.. சொந்த ஊரில் போலீஸ் குவிப்பு - வெளியாட்களுக்கு அனுமதி மறுப்பு

English Summary

Kallakurichi student funeral: (கள்ளக்குறிச்சி மாணவிக்கு இறுதிச்சடங்கு) Checkpoints have been set up at twelve places around Periya Nesalur village where the funeral of the schoolgirl will take place. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in various areas such as the student's house and the crematorium where the funeral is to take place. Only relatives and local people are allowed to attend the funeral.