சித்திரை 1.. ஏப்ரல் 14ல் திருச்செந்தூரில் அண்ணாமலை பாதயாத்திரை ஆரம்பம்..தாமரையை மலர வைக்க முயற்சி

Lok Sabha election 2024: Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai to begin pathayatrai from Tiruchendur Tamil Nadu BJP has entered the arena to win the Lok Sabha elections. As a part of it, Tamil Nadu BJP state president Annamalai has planned to pathayathra in all 39 constituencies starting from Thiruchendur of Thoothukudi district to Chennai. On the first day of Chithirai on April 14, Annamalai will start the walk in Tiruchendur and plan to meet people constituency wise and strengthen the party.