கனகசபையில் அனுமதி... அரசாணையை தீட்சிதர்கள் ஏற்பார்களா? - கடலூர் மாவட்ட ஆட்சியர் சொல்வதென்ன?

English Summary

The Government of Tamil Nadu has issued an order giving permission to the devotees to worship at the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple on the Kanakasabai. Cuddalore Collector Balasubramaniam has said that the Diocese will soon decide whether to allow devotees to climb the Kanakasabai. He also informed that the permission given by the government will be given to the Deekchithar today.