தாஜ்மஹாலை ஷாஜஹான் கட்டினாரா.. ஆதாரமே இல்லையே.. பாஜக பிரமுகர் உச்சநீதிமன்றத்தில் மனு தாக்கல்

English Summary

One of the landmarks of the country, the Taj Mahal has endured as many controversies as it has many specialties. Many Hindu organizations have continued to claim that there were already Hindu temples where the Taj Mahal is located, and now they have filed a case regarding this. A petition in this regard has now been filed in the Supreme Court. It also states that there is no scientific evidence that Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal.