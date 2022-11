ஜெயிலில் வெயிட் போட்ட ஆம் ஆத்மி அமைச்சர்.. லீக்கான 2வது வீடியா! ஆனா கோர்ட்டில் சொன்னது என்ன தெரியுமா

English Summary

Sources in the prison department said that the jailed Aam Aadmi Party minister, who was arrested in a money laundering case, has been given delicious food, due to which he has gained up to 8 kg. A video of a massage in prison had already been released and had caused controversy. There was some 'tackling' from the Aam Aadmi Party. But the BJP did not accept this and insisted that Satyender Jain should be removed from the post of minister. In this case, now a new video has been released which has increased the crisis for Aam Aadmi Party.