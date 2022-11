சத்யேந்தர் ஜெயினுக்கு மசாஜ் செய்தவர் 'ரேபிஸ்ட்'.. சிறைத்துறை விளக்கம்.. ஐயோ.. 'ஜெர்க்' ஆன ஆம் ஆத்மி

English Summary

After a video of Aam Aadmi Party Minister Satyender Jain getting a massage in Tihar Jail was released and caused a lot of controversy, the jail authorities said that the person who massaged him was a 'pocso' convict. Earlier yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was campaigning in Gujarat, had explained that Minister Satyender Jain had a health problem and that is why he had taken 'physiotherapy'.