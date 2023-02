அதானி விவகாரம்.. காங்கிரஸ் மெகாமூவ்..எல்ஐசி, எஸ்பிஐக்கு குறி.. பிப்.,6ல் நாடு முழுவதும் போராட்டம்

English Summary

The Hinderburg report has seen the Adani Group suffer a major decline. While LIC has invested in the Adani Group, SBI has provided the loan. Opposition parties including the Congress blocked the Parliament for 2 days demanding an inquiry into the matter. It is in this situation that the Congress party has taken a mega move. In this case, the Congress party has announced that a protest will be held in front of LIC and SBI Bank on February 6 across the country.