உச்சநீதிமன்ற உத்தரவால் எடப்பாடிக்கு பின்னடைவு, ஓபிஎஸ்சுக்கு வெற்றி! மனோஜ் பாண்டியன் சொல்றதை பாருங்க

English Summary

ADMK Case: Supreme Court order is huge set back for Edappadi Palanisamy and victory for O Panneer Selvam, Says Manoj Pandian The Supreme Court's order in the AIADMK case is a victory for Panneer Selvam, who thought that the double leaf symbol should not be banned. On the contrary, the Supreme Court did not authorize the election of Edappadi Palaniswami as the interim General Secretary in the July 11 General Assembly,” explained Manoj Pandian, a supporter of O Panneer Selvam.