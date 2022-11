10% இட ஒதுக்கீடு செல்லும்.. சமூக நீதிக்கு எதிரான நீதிமன்ற தீர்ப்பு.. பாமக வழக்கறிஞர் பாலு கொதிப்பு

English Summary

The High Court has ruled that the 103rd Constitutional Amendment, which was made to provide 10 percent reservation for the economically backward upper classes, will go ahead. 3 out of 5 judges who heard this case have ruled that this amendment will go. However, 2 judges ruled it invalid. In this case, speaking about the verdict, Bamaka lawyer Balu said, "This verdict is against the backward and oppressed communities across the country."