பாதுகாப்பு குளறுபடி: விதிகளை மீறி ஓடும் ராகுல்.. மத்திய உள்துறையிடம் மாட்டிவிட்ட டெல்லி போலீஸ்!ஏன்?

English Summary

Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress party entered Delhi on 24th. Allegations were made that Rahul Gandhi's security was compromised. And the Congress complained to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard. In this case, there is no defect in Rahul Gandhi's security. Delhi Police has told the Union Home Ministry that Rahul Gandhi is violating the rules. As a result, the aspect related to Rahul Gandhi's security has reached the next level of excitement.