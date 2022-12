யு டர்ன் அடிக்கும் கொரோனா..மறுபடியும் முதல்ல இருந்தா..அலறும் உலக நாடுகள்..இந்தியாவிலும் கவனம்

English Summary

Cases of BF.7 variant: Corona taking a U turn in world countries focus on India too The spread of Corona has started to increase again in many countries of the world. Millions of people are affected daily in China and Japan. In the last 24 hours, 1,84,375 people have been affected by corona infection in Japan. The number of people affected by Corona has increased to 66,01,13,124 people across the world. 63,29,38,477 people have recovered from corona infection. 66,80,105 people are still alive due to corona virus.