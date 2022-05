நிலக்கரி இறக்குமதி...மாநில அரசுகளுக்கு மத்திய அரசு புதிய உத்தரவு - மின் வெட்டு பிரச்சினை சரியாகுமா?

English Summary

R.K. Singh, Union Minister of Power & NRE reviewed the status of import of coal for blending in the thermal power plants with the States. Secretary (Power) Shri Alok Kumar, Senior officials of the State Governments, and Gencos were present in the meeting held virtually yesterday. The Minister highlighted the importance of importing coal for blending in the thermal power plants, in view of the constraints in domestic coal supply to meet the increased demand.